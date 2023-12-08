Pinterest Predicts Exciting Beauty Trends for 2024

Summary: Pinterest has used its extensive data and analysis techniques to predict the upcoming beauty trends for 2024. According to their findings, bold blue makeup, oversized opulence, and body-focused skincare routines will be in high demand among Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers. These trends are set to shape the beauty industry in the coming year.

Blue Beauty Takes Center Stage

Get ready for a striking change in makeup trends as Pinterest predicts a shift from the natural, no-makeup look to bold blue hues. Gen Z and Millennials are expected to search for “blue glam makeup” and “pastel blue eyeshadow” to add a touch of 60s style to their modern appearance. Searches for “fun blue nails” are projected to increase 260 percent, and “aqua makeup look” will see an uptick of 100 percent. Additionally, popular searches will include “blue eyeshadow aesthetic,” “light blue prom makeup,” and “blue quince makeup.”

Go Big or Go Home

Pinterest anticipates that the beauty, hair, and jewelry industries will embrace bigger and bolder styles in 2024. Inspired the runways, Millennials and Gen Z will indulge in the trend of oversized opulence, perfectly complementing the “fluffy hair aesthetic.” Searches for “big bun” are expected to increase 230 percent, while interest in “big braid hairstyles” and “wavy perm men” will also rise.

Embrace Bodycare

In the upcoming year, Pinterest predicts a surge in interest among Boomers and Gen Z for luxurious body skincare routines, in-home spa experiences, and sun protection. “Body skin care routine” searches are projected to spike 1,025 percent, while “bodycare” searches will increase 845 percent. Additionally, searches for “body lotion aesthetic,” “sunscreen,” and “spa aesthetic” are also expected to trend.

The beauty trends forecasted Pinterest offer an exciting glimpse into the future of the beauty industry. The bold blue makeup, oversized opulence, and focus on bodycare are set to revolutionize the way we approach beauty and self-care in 2024. Stay ahead of the curve and embrace these emerging trends to express your unique style and personality.