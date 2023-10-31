Wall Street Analysts Release New Ratings for Top Stocks

Updated analyst ratings have been released for several top companies, signaling potential shifts in the stock market. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable changes made Wall Street analysts:

1. Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown has lowered the price target for EXP from $193 to $170 but maintains an Outperform rating. Despite the revised target, Eagle Materials shares saw a 3.6% gain, closing at $153.00 on Monday.

2. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani has reduced the price target for CHGG from $13 to $9, while maintaining a Neutral rating. Despite the downgrade, Chegg shares rose 4.6%, closing at $8.87 on Monday.

3. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton has slashed the price target for ON from $120 to $92, but maintains a Buy rating. ON Semiconductor shares experienced a slight decline of 0.4% during pre-market trading, with the stock priced at $65.07.

4. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Stephens & Co. analyst Joshua Long has lowered the price target for MCD from $325 to $300, while maintaining an Overweight rating. Despite the revised target, McDonald’s shares showed a 0.4% increase, reaching $261.24 in pre-market trading.

5. V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reduced the price target for VFC from $27 to $20, maintaining an Outperform rating. V.F. Corporation shares experienced a notable decline of 8.9%, closing at $15.60 during pre-market trading.

6. Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall has increased the price target for ANET from $185 to $220, upgrading the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Despite the positive revision, Arista Networks shares fell 0.3%, closing at $175.72 on Monday.

7. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)

Baird analyst Peter Arment has raised the price target for LHX from $198 to $216, upgrading the stock from Neutral to Outperform. L3Harris Technologies shares saw a 2% gain, closing at $174.36 on Monday.

8. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson has increased the price target for PINS from $35 to $37, maintaining an Overweight rating. Pinterest shares also experienced a 3% increase, closing at $25.10 on Monday.

9. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Needham analyst Gil Blum has lowered the price target for SRPT from $185 to $82 but maintains a Buy rating. Sarepta Therapeutics shares registered a significant decline of 45.8%, closing at $58.38 during pre-market trading.

10. Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy has increased the price target for WDC from $38 to $42 while maintaining a Neutral rating. Despite the favorable revision, Western Digital shares fell 5.5%, closing at $39.51 during pre-market trading.

Overall, these updated ratings provide investors with valuable insights into the market sentiment surrounding these top stocks. Investors are encouraged to analyze these changes along with other analyst opinions to make informed investment decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a price target?

A price target is a projected price level at which a stock is expected to trade in the future, based on various factors and the analysis of financial experts. Analysts use price targets to provide investors with an estimated value for a stock.

2. What does it mean when an analyst maintains a rating?

When an analyst maintains a rating, it means that they have decided to keep their previous recommendation for the stock. However, it is important to note that they may revise their price target, which reflects their updated expectations for the stock’s future performance.

3. What is the significance of an upgrade or downgrade?

An upgrade or downgrade refers to a change in an analyst’s rating for a particular stock. An upgrade typically indicates that the analyst has become more bullish on the stock, while a downgrade suggests a more pessimistic outlook. Investors often pay attention to these changes as they can potentially impact the stock’s price.

