Analysts Adjust Price Targets for Various Stocks

In recent market news, several analysts have revised their price targets for various stocks. Here’s a summary of the changes:

Rosenblatt has increased the price target for Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) from $35 to $38, while maintaining a Buy rating. This has led to a 3.2% increase in Pinterest shares, closing at $26.21.

Morgan Stanley has slashed the price target for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) from $81 to $65, with an Equal-Weight rating. Despite this, NextEra Energy Partners shares rose 3.7% to $51.50 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler has cut the price target for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) from $50 to $44. However, they have maintained an Overweight rating. This led to a 2% decrease in Revance Therapeutics shares, falling to $13.54 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo has lowered the price target for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) from $6.75 to $5. Despite this decrease, the company maintains an Equal-Weight rating. Rocket Lab USA shares fell 1.7% to $4.58 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho has increased the price target for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) from $99 to $105, maintaining a Buy rating. This resulted in a 0.8% gain in Targa Resources shares, reaching $85.83 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley has also cut the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) from $2,835 to $2,750. The company maintains an Overweight rating. Despite this, AutoZone shares rose 0.6% to $2,490.00 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup has slashed the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NKE) from $109 to $100, with a Neutral rating. This led to a 0.5% decrease in NIKE shares, falling to $94.18 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan has boosted the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) from $276 to $307. The company maintains an Overweight rating. However, Constellation shares fell 0.3% to close at $260.00 on Tuesday.

Rosenblatt has also cut the price target for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) from $104 to $103. Despite this, they maintain a Buy rating. Disney shares rose 0.4% to $82.29 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James has boosted the price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) from $165 to $177 and maintains a Strong Buy rating. However, Marathon Petroleum shares fell 0.4% to $151.50 in pre-market trading.

Barclays has increased the price target for XPO, Inc. (XPO) from $76 to $80, with an Overweight rating. XPO shares fell 1.9% to close at $69.09 on Tuesday.

These price target revisions various analysts demonstrate the ongoing evaluation and adjustments of stock valuations in the market.

