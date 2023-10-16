Pinterest to Release Q3 2023 Financial Results

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has announced that it will be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Monday, October 30th, 2023, after the market closes. The company will also hold its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Interested individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. For those unable to attend the call, a replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

As part of its disclosure practices, Pinterest uses its Investor Relations website to disclose material nonpublic information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Thus, investors are advised to monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, along with its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Pinterest is a visual inspiration platform that allows users to search, save, and shop for ideas across various aspects of life. From fashion and beauty to home renovations and recipes, Pinterest provides users with the best ideas for all of life’s moments. With 465 million monthly active users worldwide, Pinterest is a popular platform available on iOS and Android.

For media inquiries, individuals can reach out to Tessa Chen via email at [email protected].

Source: ENP Newswire

Definitions:

– Regulation FD: Regulation Fair Disclosure (FD) is a regulation that was first introduced the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2000. It is designed to promote the full and fair disclosure of information public companies, aiming to prevent selective disclosure of material nonpublic information to certain individuals or entities.

– SEC: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is a government agency responsible for enforcing federal securities laws and regulating the securities industry in the United States.

Sources:

