Pinterest: Inspiring Ideas and Marketing Opportunities in Latin America

Pinterest, the popular American social network, is not just a platform for inspiration and discovery. If Pinterest were a country, it would rank third in terms of population, surpassing even the United States[^source]. With over 400 million monthly users worldwide, Pinterest has become a powerful tool for individuals seeking images, illustrations, and other visual media to spark their creativity and explore new ideas.

Laura Corral, the Director of Sales for Hispanic America at Pinterest, has been a devoted follower of the platform since 2012. Little did she know back then that she would eventually lead sales efforts in Latin America for her dream application[^source]. In an interview with El Cronista, Corral highlighted the potential of the Argentine market and the influence of Generation Z, which constitutes 40% of Pinterest’s global user base.

FAQ

Q: What is Pinterest?

A: Pinterest is a social network where users can discover, save, and share images, illustrations, and other visual content to find inspiration and ideas.

Q: How many users does Pinterest have?

A: Pinterest boasts over 400 million monthly users worldwide, making it one of the most populous “countries” if it were one.

Q: How does Pinterest’s advertising model work?

A: Pinterest’s advertising model has evolved over the years. Previously, there were limited advertising options. However, the platform now offers various ad formats, including lead generation ads and interactive quizzes, to help businesses reach their target audiences effectively.

Q: How does Pinterest benefit businesses in Latin America?

A: Pinterest’s user base in Latin America has seen significant growth, particularly among men and Generation Z. This diverse audience presents an excellent opportunity for businesses to advertise their products and services effectively. Additionally, Pinterest’s advertising tools allow companies to target local audiences and promote their offerings within their respective countries[^source].

Q: Is Argentina an important market for Pinterest?

A: Yes, Argentina is a relatively new market for Pinterest, with its operations starting just a year ago. Pinterest sees great potential in Argentina and is actively introducing its advertising tools to the market. Already, companies like Mercado Libre and Unilever have utilized Pinterest’s products for their advertising campaigns[^source].

Q: Is finding qualified talent a challenge in Latin America for Pinterest?

A: No, recruiting qualified talent in Latin America is not difficult. Pinterest receives a high volume of applications, and there is significant demand for positions within the company. Currently, there are more than 20 open engineering positions in their Mexico office[^source].