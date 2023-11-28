Pinterest Appoints Rogério Nicolai as Director of Business for Brazil

Pinterest has announced the promotion of Rogério Nicolai to the position of Director of Business for Brazil. In his new role, Nicolai will be leading the sales team at the company’s São Paulo office, with direct reporting to André Loureiro, the Director of Latin America.

Nicolai joined Pinterest in January 2021 as the Head of Mid-Market Sales for Latin America and has since made significant contributions to the company’s growth in the region. His expertise and leadership have led to his successive promotions within the organization, including the position of Head of Retail, Fashion, Finance, Tech, and Telecom, among others.

Under Nicolai’s leadership, Pinterest aims to further strengthen its presence in the Brazilian market and drive business growth. With his proven track record in sales and extensive knowledge of the market, he is well-equipped to lead the team and deliver results.

Pinterest, a visual discovery platform, has gained significant popularity among users globally, with its user base continually growing. By providing a unique and inspiring platform for users to discover and save ideas, Pinterest has become a go-to destination for individuals and businesses alike to find inspiration and drive their passions.

As the new Director of Business for Brazil, Nicolai will play a crucial role in building strategic partnerships, identifying growth opportunities, and establishing Pinterest as a key player in the Brazilian market. With his deep understanding of the local market dynamics and consumer behavior, Nicolai is poised to lead the company towards continued success.

