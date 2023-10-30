Pinterest Beats Earnings Expectations in Q3, But Stock Prices Dip

Pinterest, the popular visual discovery engine, has reported better than expected earnings for the third quarter of the year. The company achieved a earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28, surpassing the projected $0.21 EPS. The quarterly revenue also exceeded expectations, reaching $763 million compared to the estimated $743.94 million.

Despite these positive results, Pinterest’s stock prices closed at $25.08, experiencing a decline of -7.66% over the past three months. However, the stock has shown resilience over the long term, with a 1.95% increase over the past 12 months.

Analysts have mixed opinions on Pinterest’s performance, with 11 positive revisions and 1 negative revision of its EPS in the past 90 days. This indicates that while some experts are optimistic about the company’s financial outlook, others may have concerns.

Pinterest has garnered a reputation for its strong financial health, earning a good performance rating according to InvestingPro. The company has demonstrated its ability to generate revenue and manage its resources effectively.

As an investor or enthusiast, you may be curious about Pinterest’s growth potential, financial data, and other key information. Stay informed about the latest developments in the company visiting our comprehensive financial platform, where you can access Pinterest’s profile and explore its financials in detail.

To keep track of important company announcements and earnings releases, be sure to consult our Results Calendar regularly. Our platform provides a reliable and convenient resource to stay up to date with all the latest business figures and market trends.

FAQ:

Q: How did Pinterest perform in the third quarter?

A: Pinterest exceeded expectations with an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28, surpassing the projected $0.21 EPS.

Q: What were Pinterest’s quarterly revenues?

A: The company achieved quarterly revenues of $763 million, surpassing the estimated $743.94 million.

Q: How have Pinterest’s stock prices performed recently?

A: Pinterest’s stock prices experienced a decline of -7.66% in the past three months, but showed a 1.95% increase over the past 12 months.

Q: What is Pinterest’s financial health rating?

A: According to InvestingPro, Pinterest has a good performance rating in terms of financial health.