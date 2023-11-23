Pinterest Summit: Exploring the Untapped Potential of Visual Search and Shopping

When it comes to social media platforms, Pinterest might not be the first one that comes to mind. However, with its 463 million monthly active users and a highly engaged “buyer” audience, it is an excellent channel for brand promotion, driving website traffic, and boosting sales. Moreover, Pinterest offers powerful features and an effective advertising platform that can help businesses achieve their goals.

Agorapulse, the leading French tool for social media management, invites you to uncover the untapped potential of this unique social network at the first-ever Pinterest Summit. Through a series of webinars, industry experts will reveal how you can take your agency to new heights with Pinterest. Mark your calendar for Thursday, December 7, from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm!

Why Should You Harness the Power of Pinterest?

According to a Pinterest study, the return on advertising spend (ROAS) for retail brands is twice as high on Pinterest compared to other social media platforms. This can be attributed to the long lifespan of content on the platform. Pins on Pinterest continue to generate engagement for months, or even years, after they are published!

In summary, Pinterest is an indispensable channel for agencies aiming to leverage visual marketing to boost their clients’ performance in 2024. To help you unlock the full potential of the platform, Agorapulse and its partners have curated a lineup of insightful sessions covering topics such as social ads, creative strategies, and e-commerce.

Pinterest Summit Highlights

The Pinterest Summit will feature five webinars conducted digital experts:

“Pinterest in 2024: Business Opportunities” – Hosted Alexandre Dankovic, SMB Executive Agency Partner Manager at Pinterest

“Pinterest Ads: Key Strategies for High ROAS” – Presented Luc Bermond, CEO of Pin Ads

“Creating Engaging Content for Pinterest: Tips and Tricks” – Orchestrated Marie-Hélène Dibenedetto, CEO of Moondust, and Afifia Belabdoun, Senior Social Media & Content Manager at Canva France

“Pinterest and E-commerce: From Inspiration to Purchase” – Hosted Laëtitia Lamari, E-commerce Expert and host of “Le Café de l’E-commerce,” and Juliette Bohle, Lead B2B Marketing Manager at PrestaShop

“Why Pinterest Joins Agorapulse in 2024” – Presented Esteban Fabiao, Lead Product Manager at Agorapulse

To conclude this half-day of webinars, attendees will have the opportunity to join the Lounge section, where four thematic tables will be held. This will be a chance to network and exchange insights with sponsors and other industry professionals about Pinterest marketing.

The Pinterest Summit is a not-to-be-missed event for discovering the power of Pinterest and enhancing your social media expertise. Register for free to secure your spot at the event!

FAQ

1. How can Pinterest benefit my brand?

Pinterest is a powerful platform for brand promotion, driving website traffic, and boosting sales. It provides access to a large and engaged audience, making it an essential channel for businesses looking to expand their reach and achieve their marketing goals.

2. Why is the return on investment higher on Pinterest compared to other social media platforms?

Pinterest’s content has a long lifespan, with pins continuing to generate engagement for months or even years after their initial publication. This extended reach and engagement contribute to a higher return on investment for brands, particularly in the retail sector.

3. What can I expect from the Pinterest Summit?

The Pinterest Summit offers a series of webinars conducted industry experts who will provide valuable insights and strategies for maximizing your agency’s success on Pinterest. Topics covered include business opportunities, advertising strategies, creative content creation, e-commerce integration, and more.

4. How can I network and connect with other professionals at the event?

The Pinterest Summit includes a dedicated Lounge section where attendees can engage in discussions with sponsors and other industry professionals. This provides an opportunity to exchange ideas, share experiences, and build valuable connections within the Pinterest marketing community.

5. Can I participate in the Pinterest Summit for free?

Yes, the Pinterest Summit is a free event. However, registration is required to secure your spot. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore the potential of Pinterest and enhance your social media marketing strategies!

