Pinterest Stock Shows Increased Relative Strength Rating

Tanya King

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating of Pinterest (PINS) stock has recently been adjusted upward from 67 to 72. The RS Rating is a measure of a stock’s price performance over the past 52 weeks compared to all other stocks in a database. Generally, stocks that achieve the biggest gains tend to have an RS Rating above 80.

Pinterest stock is currently in the process of completing a flat consolidation with a buy point of 30.86. Investors should monitor whether the stock can break out above this price level with volume at least 40% higher than average.

In terms of financial performance, Pinterest has seen increasing earnings per share (EPS) growth in its last three reports. Additionally, the company has experienced growth in its top line during the same period.

Among its peers in the Internet-Content industry group, Pinterest holds the number four ranking. Other highly-rated stocks in this group include Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet Cl A (GOOGL).

Investors looking for the best stocks to buy and watch should consider the Relative Strength Rating as an important factor to analyze. It indicates a stock’s potential for significant price movement and can help identify stocks that may be poised for strong gains.

