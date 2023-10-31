Pinterest Stock Soars on Strong Q3 Earnings and Rebounding Advertisers

Pinterest experienced a significant surge in stock prices on Tuesday after surpassing earnings projections for the third quarter and alleviating concerns regarding potential ad revenue losses due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. With an adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents, Pinterest outperformed the estimated 20 cents, while also exceeding revenue expectations with $763.2 million, compared to analysts’ projected $743.5 million.

The ongoing tension between Israel and Hamas has raised uncertainties about the future impact on companies heavily reliant on ad revenue. However, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready addressed these concerns during the earnings call, highlighting that several advertisers who had initially ceased spending amid the conflict have already resumed their campaigns. This positive development, complemented robust user engagement figures, has significantly influenced investor sentiment.

Barclays analysts, who raised their price target from $27 to $29 following the call, praised Pinterest’s ability to uphold ad load and engagement simultaneously. They noted that such a trend is rarely observed within the digital ad industry, attributing it to revenue acceleration and the absence of competitive pressure from Amazon’s ad selection.

In terms of engagement, Pinterest reported impressive statistics, including an 8% year-over-year growth in monthly active users. Citi analysts expressed optimism for the future, identifying numerous factors that could drive engagement growth and ad innovation, including the expansion of its partnership with Amazon. Citi also increased its price target to $38 per share, reflecting confidence in the company’s potential.

Furthermore, Pinterest has witnessed a rise in Gen Z users, with Citi analysts revealing that this demographic accounted for 42% of monthly active users as of June 2023. Younger users have also exhibited a higher rate of content saving within their first year on the platform, indicating strong engagement and long-term value.

Morgan Stanley analysts commended Pinterest’s utilization of artificial intelligence to enhance user experience. They specifically highlighted the effectiveness of AI in recommending buyable items from merchant catalogs, with 70% of the recommended products receiving high relevancy ratings.

Overall, Pinterest’s exceptional Q3 performance, rebounding advertisers, and prospects for future growth have instilled confidence in investors and industry analysts alike. The company’s ability to navigate through challenging circumstances while continuously improving user engagement bodes well for its continued success in the digital ad space.

