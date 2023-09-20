Pinterest Shares Soar as Analysts Upgrade Rating to Buy

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) experienced a significant boost in its stock as its shares surged 4.5% in pre-open Wednesday trade. This surge was a result of at least two Wall Street analysts upgrading their rating on the platform to Buy.

The analysts were impressed Pinterest’s recent investor event, which showcased the company in a positive light. Additionally, they found the long-term targets set Pinterest to be reasonable, further encouraging the upgrade in rating.

Citi analysts upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and provided a price target of $36 per share. They stated that they were emerging from the analyst day with increased confidence in the platform’s engagement, advertising innovation, and improving monetization trends. Furthermore, they believed that Pinterest’s adjusted EBITDA margins could expand in the future.

DA Davidson analysts also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised their price target $10 to $35 per share. They expressed their confidence in Pinterest’s management’s ability to achieve their financial targets. This confidence is based on the expectation of increased engagement on the platform, improved monetization across multiple geographical regions, and maintaining financial discipline while sustaining high margins.

Year-to-date, Pinterest shares had already experienced an 8% increase through Tuesday’s close.

In conclusion, the positive outlook from Wall Street analysts regarding Pinterest’s investor event, long-term targets, engagement, and monetization trends has led to a surge in its stock price. These upgrades indicate growing confidence in the platform’s potential for future growth and success.

