Pinterest (PINS) Stock Improves in Composite Rating, Outperforms 96% of Stocks

Pinterest (PINS) stock saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating, increasing from 94 to 96. This new score indicates that the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks based on fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Currently, Pinterest stock has been consolidating in a tight trading range and is not near a proper entry point. Investors should look for the social media stock to form and break out of a new base.

In terms of its earnings performance, Pinterest stock has an EPS Rating of 92, meaning its recent quarterly and annual earnings growth is outpacing 92% of all stocks. The company has reported 91% earnings growth for Q2, showing three consecutive quarters of accelerating EPS increases. Additionally, its sales growth increased 6%, up from 5% in the previous quarter, marking two quarters of rising growth.

Pinterest stock holds the No. 5 rank among its peers in the Internet-Content industry group. Within the group, Alphabet Cl C (GOOG) is the top-ranked stock.

