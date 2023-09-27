Pinterest (PINS) Stock Improves in Composite Rating, Outperforms 96% of Stocks

Pinterest (PINS) Stock Improves in Composite Rating, Outperforms 96% of Stocks

News Pinterest
Cheryl King

Pinterest (PINS) stock saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating, increasing from 94 to 96. This new score indicates that the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks based on fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Currently, Pinterest stock has been consolidating in a tight trading range and is not near a proper entry point. Investors should look for the social media stock to form and break out of a new base.

In terms of its earnings performance, Pinterest stock has an EPS Rating of 92, meaning its recent quarterly and annual earnings growth is outpacing 92% of all stocks. The company has reported 91% earnings growth for Q2, showing three consecutive quarters of accelerating EPS increases. Additionally, its sales growth increased 6%, up from 5% in the previous quarter, marking two quarters of rising growth.

Pinterest stock holds the No. 5 rank among its peers in the Internet-Content industry group. Within the group, Alphabet Cl C (GOOG) is the top-ranked stock.

Sources:
– IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating
– IBD EPS Rating
– IBD Newsletters

Cheryl King

Related Posts

Using Bizum: Be Mindful of Mistakes as Transfers Are Irreversible

Using Bizum: Be Mindful of Mistakes as Transfers Are Irreversible

Betty Davis
Travis Kelce: From NFL Star to Pop Culture Sensation?

Travis Kelce: From NFL Star to Pop Culture Sensation?

Betty Davis
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs: Game Preview

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs: Game Preview

Betty Davis