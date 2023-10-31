New Article: Pinterest Reports Strong Q3 Results, Expects Continued Growth

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has announced its third-quarter financial results, surpassing expectations and delivering strong performance. The company’s efforts to enhance the monetization of its international user base on its platform have contributed significantly to its success.

In Q3, Pinterest reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28, exceeding the projected EPS of $0.21. The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $763 million, beating the estimated figure of $743.9 million. This exceptional performance has driven investor confidence, and as a result, Pinterest’s stock witnessed a significant surge of over 16% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

One key highlight for Pinterest in Q3 was the increase in global monthly active users (MAUs) 8% compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 482 million users. Additionally, the global average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 3% to $1.61. These user metrics demonstrate Pinterest’s ability to engage and monetize its growing user base effectively.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Pinterest expects its revenue to grow approximately 11% to 13% year over year. The company’s operating expenses are projected to decrease around 9% to 13%. This indicates a focus on improving efficiency and optimizing its cost structure, which bodes well for sustainable growth.

The company’s positive performance has received recognition from analysts. Bernstein raised their price target for Pinterest to $31 per share, emphasizing the strong engagement trends and potential market fit with younger users. KeyBanc also increased their price target to $37 per share, noting Pinterest’s reaccelerating growth and expense control.

Overall, Pinterest’s strong Q3 results and optimistic outlook for the future reinforce its position as a leading social media platform. With a thriving user base, a focus on revenue growth, and strategic cost management, Pinterest is well-positioned for continued success.

