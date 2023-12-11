Snap and Pinterest Gain Favor as Digital Advertising Market Recovers

Summary: As the digital advertising market begins to recover from post-pandemic cutbacks, brokers are looking beyond big names like Meta Platforms and towards stocks like Snap and Pinterest. Investors are thirsting for non-mega cap ideas, and both Snap and Pinterest are attracting attention. RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Pinterest to outperform from sector performance, and Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski expects advertising to positively inflect at Snap. While sentiment on smaller stocks is improving, there are still risks to consider due to the uncertain economic backdrop.

Snap and Pinterest are emerging as potential beneficiaries in the recovery of the digital advertising market. As clients look to reinvest their funds after making cutbacks during the pandemic, these stocks are garnering favor from brokers.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson upgraded Pinterest to outperform from sector performance. Erickson believes that Pinterest stands out as a non-mega cap idea for investors in 2024. This positive sentiment is reflected the fact that 27 out of 39 analysts covering the company have a buy or equivalent rating on the stock, indicating a high level of confidence in its prospects.

Snap, although not receiving the same level of adoration as its peers, is also gaining attention. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski expects the efforts the Snapchat app-owner to revamp its services will lead to growth. Gawrelski upgraded the stock to overweight from equal-weight and set a price target that is the highest among analysts tracked Bloomberg.

However, the industry as a whole still faces risks due to the uncertain economic landscape. While there is optimism for a recovery, brokers are wary of potential declines. Even with the upgrades and positive sentiment, both Snap and Pinterest have a long way to go before they can reclaim the record levels achieved in 2021.

Overall, as the digital advertising market rebounds, brokers are looking beyond the big names and exploring opportunities in stocks like Snap and Pinterest. These stocks are gaining favor as investors seek non-mega cap ideas for their portfolios in the years ahead. However, caution is advised given the uncertainties in the current economic climate.