New Trends to Shape Consumer Behavior in 2024

Pinterest has released its annual trend forecast, highlighting the up-and-coming trends that will influence consumption in 2024. Unlike other companies and organizations, Pinterest claims that its trends are more accurate and forward-looking because its users are actively planning for their future. According to Sydney Stanback, Global Trends and Insights Lead at Pinterest, users come to Pinterest to dream, discover, and shop for their next outfit, beauty look, or home idea. She believes that this planning mindset gives Pinterest a unique window into the future and enables them to create insights-driven reports on upcoming trends.

To prove the accuracy of its predictions, Pinterest states that 80% of the trends it forecasted over the past four years have come to fruition. This year, Pinterest brought its trend predictions to life through a fully shoppable pop-up shop in New York City’s Meatpacking district. The shop showcased 23 trends identified Pinterest for 2024, featuring immersive displays of products that embody each trend, from fashion and beauty to homeware.

Visitors to the Pinterest Predicts Shop could scan QR codes to shop for any product they were interested in. The shop, developed in partnership with creative agency Amplify, raised the question of whether Pinterest would make this concept a permanent store in the future.

The pop-up shop featured trend rooms that showcased different themes, such as “Be Jelly” with jellyfish-inspired products, Western Gothic and handcraft-inspired trends, retro cardigans and Afghan treatments, maximalist cooking space, electric blue beauty products, oversized hair scrunchies, and silver metallic products.

Pinterest’s trend forecast is not only a fun shopping experience but also a cheat sheet for retailers and marketers looking to stay ahead of the game. By analyzing and predicting upcoming trends, businesses can ensure they are aligning their strategies with consumer behavior.