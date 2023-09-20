Pinterest Experiences Positive Growth Outlook and Analyst Upgrades

Pinterest, the popular social media platform, has reported positive growth in its user base, user engagement, and ad impressions over the past year, according to CEO Ben Silbermann during an investor meeting. Silbermann also projected a mid-to-high teens percentage increase in revenue and an improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins to around 30% over the next three to five years.

CFO Julia Donnelly confirmed that Pinterest expects its third-quarter revenue to be at the upper end of its previous forecast, which was a year-over-year growth in the high single-digit percentages. This positive outlook has led to analyst upgrades and increased price targets for Pinterest’s stock.

Tom Forte from D.A. Davidson upgraded his Pinterest rating from Neutral to Buy and raised his price target from $25 to $35. He expressed confidence in management’s ability to achieve their financial targets focusing on user engagement and improving monetization efforts, both in North America and internationally.

Citi analyst Ronald Josey also upgraded his Pinterest rating from Neutral to Buy and increased his price target from $31 to $36. He credited recent product investments that have enhanced user experience and improved content relevance and personalization across the platform.

Despite challenges stemming from a sluggish advertising market, Pinterest is showing signs of recovery in its ad business. This positive development bodes well for the company’s future prospects. Silbermann emphasized Pinterest’s growth potential in the digital advertising market, with the platform currently holding less than 1% of the global and UCAN markets.

As a reflection of this positive news, Pinterest’s shares were trading 5.4% higher at $27.62 as of Wednesday, representing a 14% increase in value for the year.

