Pinterest Introduces AI “Body Type” Filter to Enhance Search Experience

Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform, has recently launched a new AI-powered filter that allows users to refine their product searches based on different body types. Initially focused on women’s fashion and wedding ideas, this innovative feature aims to provide a more inclusive and personalized experience for users. By enabling customers to see how clothes fit their unique body shapes, Pinterest hopes to influence purchasing decisions and drive higher conversions.

The rollout of the AI “body type” filter is currently limited to several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, Pinterest has confirmed that the technology will soon expand to additional international markets.

With this new feature, users will have the ability to select their body type when searching for specific clothing items or fashion inspiration. This functionality not only enhances inclusivity but also addresses a common pain point for online shoppers – the challenge of finding garments that flatter their individual figures. By catering to diverse body types, Pinterest aims to boost engagement for brands and improve search diversity.

Sabrina Ellis, Pinterest’s chief of product, emphasized the platform’s commitment to building a more positive internet through these developments. While still in the early stages of testing, Pinterest is eager to share additional learnings and details in the future.

