Pinterest Receives Positive Outlook from Analysts

In a recent report, New Street Research analysts have designated Pinterest as their top SMID cap pick and have initiated coverage with a Buy rating. The analysts are optimistic about the company’s near-term adjusted EBITDA consensus and believe that long-term guidance is being viewed as “conservative.”

One of the key focuses of the report is the new third-party advertising partnership between Pinterest and Amazon. The analysts believe that while many investors are excited about this partnership in the U.S., there is potential for further expansion to new partners and countries. Additionally, the report suggests that the Street is currently overlooking the structural leverage on sales expenses as third-party ad revenue continues to grow as a percentage of overall revenue.

With these factors in mind, the analysts have given Pinterest a Buy rating, supported above-consensus adjusted EBITDA estimates. They expect the company to outperform expectations for this quarter, with a $3 million difference in adjusted EBITDA. This gap widens to $23 million for 2024 and as much as $150 million for the fiscal year of 2028.

Looking ahead, the analysts project that Pinterest will achieve its target adjusted EBITDA margin of low 30% in the 2026-2028 range. While they align with consensus revenue estimates, the combination of growth in third-party ad revenue and the associated sales leverage contribute to their above-consensus adjusted EBITDA estimates.

Overall, this positive outlook from New Street Research has resulted in a 30.4% increase in Pinterest’s shares year-to-date. With the potential for further expansion and increased revenue, the future looks promising for the popular social media platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a SMID cap pick?

A SMID cap pick refers to a small- to medium-sized company that analysts believe has strong growth potential in its sector. SMID stands for Small and Medium Market Capitalization.

2. What is adjusted EBITDA?

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial metric that stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. It is used to measure a company’s operating performance excluding non-operating expenses and one-time items.

3. What is third-party advertising?

Third-party advertising refers to the placement of ads on a platform parties other than the platform itself. In the case of Pinterest, third-party advertisers pay to have their ads displayed on the platform, generating revenue for Pinterest.