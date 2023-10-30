New Article Title: Pinterest’s Third Quarter Revenue Surges, Demonstrating Solid Growth for Advertisers

In the third quarter of 2023, Pinterest experienced a significant boost in its revenue, as the platform’s ad earnings soared and its global monthly active users increased. This success showcases Pinterest as a lucrative investment opportunity for advertisers looking to diversify their ad spend.

With a remarkable 11% growth, Pinterest’s revenue reached $763 million in Q3, exceeding expectations and demonstrating the platform’s ability to attract and retain advertisers. The company’s global monthly active users also witnessed an impressive 8% year-on-year increase, reaching a staggering 482 million. This growth provides advertisers with a substantial reach and highlights Pinterest’s potential as a powerful marketing platform.

Pinterest’s ability to deliver exceptional results for advertisers stems from its unique offerings as a visual search, discovery, and shopping platform. Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest, emphasized the platform’s focus on product market fit, improved measurement, and innovation across the entire sales funnel. The platform’s users are deeply engaged, and Pinterest is continuously making strides to enhance user experience and offer advertisers better outcomes.

Looking ahead, Pinterest anticipates further growth during the holiday season, projecting a growth rate of 11-13% in the final quarter of 2023. The company also forecasts a decline of 9-13% year-on-year in GAAP operating expenses, reflecting its commitment to financial efficiency and profitability.

Advertisers seeking a platform that delivers exceptional performance and a vast user base should seriously consider Pinterest. With its strong revenue performance, expanding user base, and commitment to innovation, Pinterest offers advertisers an opportunity to achieve their marketing objectives effectively.

FAQ:

Q: What was Pinterest’s revenue for the third quarter of 2023?

A: Pinterest’s revenue for Q3 2023 amounted to $763 million.

Q: How much did Pinterest’s ad earnings surge in the third quarter of 2023?

A: Pinterest witnessed a significant surge in its ad earnings during Q3 2023.

Q: How many global monthly active users did Pinterest have in Q3 2023?

A: Pinterest’s global monthly active users reached 482 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Q: What growth rate does Pinterest project for the final quarter of 2023?

A: Pinterest anticipates a growth rate of 11-13% in the final quarter of 2023.