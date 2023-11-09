Exploring New Trends in Holiday Celebrations

The holiday season is a time for celebration and creating memorable moments with loved ones. As we approach this festive time of year, brands are constantly searching for insights that will help them connect with consumers during their shopping journey. Pinterest, the popular platform used millions worldwide, has recently revealed some intriguing data related to end-of-year festivities.

Traditionally, holiday events have revolved around familiar themes and activities. However, Pinterest’s data shows that users are increasingly opting for unique and less conventional celebrations. People are using these events as an opportunity to express their identity, acknowledge personal achievements, and impress others. Some of the noteworthy insights include a significant increase in searches such as “at-home parties” (up 260% year-on-year) and “snacks for office parties” (up 290% year-on-year).

In addition, the data suggests a growing trend of investing in self-care and personal well-being during the holiday season. Individuals are searching for “Princess treatments” (up 595%) and “ideas for solo dates” (up 545%), indicating a desire for introspection and self-reflection. This emerging form of celebration is driven individuals who want to mark personal milestones and create moments of self-indulgence.

Moreover, there is a shift towards more relaxed and informal celebrations. Financial pressures and changing social dynamics have led to a rise in casual events, even for significant occasions like weddings. Surprisingly, two-thirds of US and UK consumers who plan to get married express their intention to establish their own wedding traditions.

Furthermore, celebrations are becoming more influenced cultural and community-oriented themes. Seasonal occasions that center around religious, communal, or cultural groups are gaining popularity. Searches for events like “summer solstice parties” (up 245%) and “Halloween party games” (up 85%) reflect this trend.

To ensure meaningful and memorable celebrations, event organizers are now involving their guests in the planning process. People are calling upon their friends and family to contribute creatively and even financially to co-create events. This collaborative approach has resulted in the rise of themed birthday parties and unique dinner experiences that encourage guests to dress a certain way or contribute to the party’s overall atmosphere.

These insightful trends are not limited to any specific country; they are prevalent among Generation Z users worldwide. In Brazil, for example, the top two reasons for celebration are recognizing personal achievements through attending a sports game and welcoming new family members.

In conclusion, as we navigate through the holiday season, it is essential for brands to adapt to shifting celebration trends. By understanding the changing preferences and desires of consumers, businesses can create meaningful connections and memorable experiences that resonate with their target audience.

Sources: Pinterest, GWI