Pinterest Expects High Revenue Growth and EBITDA Margin Expansion in Q3 2023

Pinterest Inc. recently announced that it expects to achieve high single-digit year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter of 2023. This projection suggests an acceleration in the company’s revenue growth rate compared to the second quarter of 2023, both on a reported and constant currency basis. Additionally, Pinterest anticipates approximately 400 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for the full year of 2023.

The company clarified that the information provided in the announcement, including the attached exhibits, should not be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act or incorporated reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Pinterest also stated that their projections contain forward-looking statements, subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements involve potential risks related to macroeconomic conditions, capital markets, and their business plans. The actual results may differ from the predicted outcomes due to various factors.

For more detailed information, investors can refer to Pinterest’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter year ended June 30, 2023, available on the company’s investor relations website and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website.

As of September 19, 2023, the information provided in this announcement reflects the company’s knowledge and understanding. Pinterest does not assume any obligation to update this information unless required law.

Source: Pinterest Inc.