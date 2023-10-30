Pinterest Beats Analyst Expectations with Q3 Earnings of $0.28 per Share

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported third-quarter earnings of $0.28 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $0.21. The company’s quarterly revenues also surpassed consensus estimates, reaching $763 million compared to the projected $743.94 million.

While the stock price of Pinterest closed at $25.08, reflecting a decline of 7.66% in the past three months, it has experienced a 1.95% growth over the past 12 months. Despite the recent drop, investors remain optimistic about the company’s performance.

In light of the positive earnings report, analysts have revised their earnings-per-share forecasts for Pinterest, with 11 upward revisions and only one downward revision in the past 90 days. This indicates growing confidence in the company’s future profitability.

Investors eagerly watch the market response to Pinterest’s earnings announcement. It is crucial to stay informed about the stock’s performance to make strategic investment decisions.

