Pinterest Unveils New Online Store to Coincide with Trend Report

Pinterest has introduced its first local online store in Australia, in conjunction with the launch of its annual Pinterest Predicts trends list. The social media platform, which boasts over 480 million global users, aims to make all content on the site shoppable. By catering to the 8 million monthly users in Australia, Pinterest hopes to increase brand engagement and attract more non-endemic clients. The site’s unique position sets it apart from other social media platforms, as 50% of its users come ready to shop and actively seek out advertisements. Through its full-funnel journey, Pinterest offers a comprehensive advertising solution that appeals to brands and marketers.

Unlike other platforms, Pinterest ensures that ads and branded content are relevant to users, resulting in strong engagement. The site’s users specifically arrive with the intention of shopping, making it a natural behavior. Pinterest’s goal is to make everything on the platform shoppable, allowing brands to participate in the complete funnel journey. To enhance its effectiveness, Pinterest has made significant investments in new ad formats, measurement, and the development of the lower funnel. This has led to exceptional performance outcomes, with partners experiencing an average 50% increase in results.

The newly launched online store coincides with Pinterest’s annual Trend Report, which predicts the biggest trends based on user searches. With an impressive 80% success rate, the report serves as a guide for marketers, informing their strategies and campaigns for the upcoming year. By analyzing consumer trends and identifying what will be popular, brands can stay ahead of the curve and remain relevant to their target audience. The 2024 trends include Eclectic Grandpa, Be Jelly, Hot Metals, Jazz Revival, Western Gothic, Blue Beauty, and Kitchsens.

Pinterest’s commitment to providing a unique shopping experience and staying at the forefront of trends demonstrates its dedication to both users and brands. With its growing user base and emphasis on shoppability, Pinterest continues to solidify its position as a valuable platform for advertisers and marketers.