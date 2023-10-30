Pinterest Expands Monetization and Targets International Markets

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) is set to release its third-quarter earnings report after the market closes on Monday, Oct. 30. Analysts are expecting the company to announce $0.20 in earnings per share (EPS) and $743.4 million in revenue.

The visual discovery company has been focusing on expanding its monetization strategies in international markets, and it seems to be paying off. Pinterest’s average revenue per user (ARPU) is increasing, largely due to its expansion beyond the U.S. and Canada. The company sees great potential for monetization in Australia, Japan, and Latin America, while its ARPU in Europe has been consistently growing each quarter. In fact, Pinterest aims to achieve mid-to-high teens growth in revenue and reach a 30% EBITDA margin over the next 3-5 years.

The company expects its partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the recovery of ad spends to play a crucial role in boosting its stock. Additionally, Pinterest’s research and development expenditures are showing signs of moderation.

However, maintaining and increasing ARPU in a highly competitive market and continuing to monetize new markets remain key challenges for the company. These factors could potentially impact its business and stock performance in the future.

When it comes to stock performance, Pinterest has demonstrated resilience compared to its sector. Over the past year, PINS stock has gained 11.3%, while its sector has experienced an 8% decline. In the last nine months, PINS has seen a 9% decrease, compared to a 22% decline in its sector.

Analysts have provided positive ratings and price targets for Pinterest. Seaport Global analyst Aaron Kessler initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of $33/share, indicating a potential 34.8% upside in the next 12 months. HSBC’s Mohammed Khallouf also recently initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $32.1 price target.

Pinterest has a solid track record of beating consensus estimates, with 11 EPS beats and 10 revenue beats over the past 12 quarters. The market is anticipating another beat this quarter.

As of the time of publication, PINS stock was trading at $24.65, up 1.19%.

