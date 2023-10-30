Pinterest Predicted to Report Impressive Profit Growth in Q3 2023

Pinterest, the renowned image search services provider, is set to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 today after the closing bell. Market analysts are forecasting a significant increase in profit compared to the same period last year.

The highly anticipated report is slated to be unveiled at 4:05 p.m. ET, with experts predicting adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share for Q3. This marks a substantial improvement from the $0.11 per share recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Moreover, revenues are expected to experience a year-on-year growth of 11.5%, reaching a total of $743.44 million.

If you’re eager to gain real-time insights into Pinterest’s earnings call, you can listen to it live and access the accompanying transcript. This opportunity allows shareholders, financial enthusiasts, and industry experts to stay up-to-date with the latest developments and projections for the company.

In the preceding quarter, Pinterest witnessed a notable surge in revenues across all its geographical regions. The continuous growth contributed to a 6% year-on-year increase in the top line, reaching a total of $708 million.

Notably, net profit adjustments for special items skyrocketed an impressive 91% in the June quarter, equating to $0.21 per share. However, when assessed without these adjustments, the company incurred a net loss of $34.9 million or $0.05 per share for Q2. This performance contrasts with the preceding year’s corresponding quarter, which saw Pinterest generate a profit of $43.1 million or $0.07 per share.

With the upcoming Q3 financial results, market participants eagerly anticipate Pinterest’s performance and its ability to further capitalize on the growing popularity of its image search platform. Observers will undoubtedly analyze the figures, striving to gain a deeper understanding of the company’s trajectory and future potential.

