Pinterest Presents Top Tips and Tools to Maximize Shopping Audience

Pinterest has long been a favorite platform for both marketers and shoppers, and now, with Christmas just around the corner, users are turning to the site to plan their purchases. This time of the year presents an ideal opportunity for advertisers and sellers to boost their sales, thanks to the upcoming holiday season and the strong Black Friday period.

Pinterest allows vendors to reach a specific audience that already has an intent to purchase. The images or videos showcasing their products serve as inspiration and ideas for potential buyers, setting Pinterest apart as the only platform that offers a complete buying journey in one place, from capturing shoppers’ attention to consideration and conversion.

One striking statistic is that more than half of Pinterest users worldwide visit the platform solely for purchasing products, according to internal data from June 2023. To further support retailers during this crucial shopping season, Pinterest continues to innovate with new tools and advertising solutions. Its goal is to create a smoother journey than ever before, offering premium video solutions to enhance reach and improve the transition to shopping sites.

Tips and Strategies to Make the Most of the Shopping Audience on Pinterest

Pinterest has shared a series of tips, strategies, and tools to help users harness the full potential of the platform at both the top and bottom of the sales funnel:

1. Diversify campaigns with a comprehensive funnel strategy for better results. Conversion rates are reportedly twice as high when ads are displayed across both the top and bottom of the funnel.

2. Explore new formats to achieve advertising goals. Premier Spotlight, for example, is a high-impact video ad placement aimed at maximizing platform reach in searches and feeds. Showcase Ads and Quiz Ads are also presented as new interactive advertising solutions that encourage users to delve deeper into a brand’s offerings.

3. Ensure that the brand and products are easily purchasable through e-commerce integrations. Retailers can generate growth on Pinterest uploading product catalogs to the platform.

4. Leverage user searches. With the help of Pinterest Trends, advertisers gain an advantage in configuring campaigns based on audience interests.

5. Better align content and marketing calendars with peak user engagement on Pinterest regarding different topics.

