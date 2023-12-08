Pinterest Unveils Exciting Trends for 2024

Summary: Pinterest has released its Predicts 2024 report, offering a glimpse into the future and highlighting emerging trends. The report predicts that bows, silver, and chrome will continue to be popular adornments in fashion and accessories. The trend of “Grandmacore” will transform into “Eclectic Grandpa,” while upcycling and zero-waste projects will gain momentum. A retro jazz aesthetic is expected to make a comeback, and badminton is predicted to become a popular activity. Pinterest’s insights are based on the millions of users who plan their lives through the platform, providing a unique perspective on upcoming trends.

Canada Goose Collaborates with Giants of Africa for Youth Empowerment

Canada Goose has announced a multi-year partnership with Giants of Africa (GOA), a non-profit youth basketball organization founded Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president. GOA focuses on fostering community, empowering African youth, and promoting positive engagement in local neighborhoods. To kick off the partnership, Canada Goose and GOA have collaborated on a limited-edition Crofton Vest, with all proceeds going to support GOA’s initiatives. The full Fall 2024 capsule collection will launch in the spring, further showcasing the partnership’s commitment to youth empowerment and community development.

Cult Gaia and Grand Azur Team Up for Stylish Sunglasses

Get ready to elevate your winter fashion game with a collaboration between Cult Gaia and eyewear label Grand Azur. The collection features four sustainable sunglass styles, each priced at $555 CAD. These stylish shades are a must-have accessory to add a touch of chic to your winter wardrobe and make a fashion statement.

Stella McCartney and Hajime Sorayama Collaborate on Sustainable Fashion

Stella McCartney and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama have joined forces once again to create a limited-edition capsule collection for Spring 2024. This collection blends art with fashion, emphasizing sustainability and strength. The pièce de résistance is an exclusive artwork Sorayama—a reimagined Vitruvian Woman featuring Stella McCartney’s face. This genderless and ageless collection is effortless and sends a powerful message of sustainability.

Brunette the Label Opens Pop-Up Store in Vancouver

Vancouver-based fashion brand Brunette the Label has set up a pop-up shop in Holt Renfrew at Pacific Centre. The pop-up offers a range of holiday outfits and cozy knitwear to help you look your best for this month’s festivities. The store will only be open until December 21, so make sure to visit if you’re in the area. For those unable to visit in person, the brand’s loungewear and lifestyle collection is available to shop online.

Vitaly Collaborates with Rico Nasty for Unique Jewelry Collection

Jewelry brand Vitaly has teamed up with American singer and rapper Rico Nasty for a limited three-piece drop. The collection includes a heavy-duty “nasty” chain, a tongue-in-cheek promise ring, and a pink and silver charm necklace. Rico Nasty was inspired the concept of duality, incorporating elements of both hardness and softness into the designs. This collaboration represents being multifaceted, beautiful, and hardcore.

