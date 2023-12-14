The Hottest Trends of 2024: What to Expect

The year 2024 is just around the corner, and Pinterest has once again predicted some of the top trends that will dominate the fashion and lifestyle industry. Based on an analysis of user search data and machine learning, Pinterest has proven its accuracy, getting it right 80% of the time in the past four years. Marketers and content creators who act now can position themselves ahead of the curve and make the most of these emerging trends.

Fashion and beauty are always at the forefront of trends, and 2024 is no different. However, it’s time to ditch the gold and embrace the metallic trend. Highly polished silver and chrome pieces are in, evoking a futuristic and edgy vibe. Chainmail, foils, and jewelry that shines like liquid mercury will be all the rage.

On the fashion front, there are some surprising shifts. Millennials and Gen Z are moving towards a more laid-back aesthetic inspired jazz clubs. Searches for jazz music on Pinterest have aligned with the growing interest in outfits that capture the essence of these smoky clubs.

The “Eclectic Grandpa” trend combines retro streetwear with embroidered knits and pearls, creating a unique and personalized style. Bold prints and mixed textures are gaining popularity among Gen Z, while attracting the attention of Boomers looking to update their wardrobes.

Another hot trend for 2024 is bows. From hair accessories to shoes, bows are expected to be a prominent detail. Millennials and Gen Z are embracing this trend and incorporating bows into their fashion choices.

In the world of beauty, blue is making a major comeback. Inspired the 60s and 80s, blue eyeshadow, nails, and lips will be in high demand, ranging from vibrant turquoise to elegant navy shades.

Moving beyond fashion, Pinterest predicts several trends in different areas. Jellyfish-inspired fashion and accessories are capturing attention, with jellyfish haircuts and hats gaining popularity. Soft tulle fabrics and puffball hems channel the jellyfish’s whimsical and romantic nature.

In the realm of home improvement, kitchen design is going retro with a maximalist twist. Expect bold and bright colors, vintage-look appliances, and eclectic accessories that clash in an eye-catching way. Gen X and Boomers will likely embrace this trend wholeheartedly.

“Cafecore” reflects people’s desire to bring the cafe experience home. Beautifully crafted pottery cups and gadgets that resemble those found in high-end European cafes are gaining popularity among older generations.

The fusion of Western and Gothic elements is another trend to watch out for. Cowboy influences meet dark and sultry vibes, incorporating fringing, snakeskin, and cow print. Black and dark grey tones dominate this imposing and luxurious style.

Lifestyle trends for 2024 highlight a longing for relaxation and connection with nature. Camping and road trips are set to be a big deal, with searches for outdoor gear soaring. Gen Z and Millennials are shifting towards more laid-back holidays focused on wellbeing and creating cozy, comfortable spaces.

Lastly, the world of finance is not exempt from trends. Personalization takes center stage, with younger generations using cute calendars, planners, and stickers to track their finances with style. Piggy banks and saving wallets have also seen a surge in popularity.

Marketers and content creators can leverage these trends utilizing Pinterest’s diverse user base of almost 500 million. By building boards centered around these trends and expanding into related topics and products, brands can tap into emerging trends. Additionally, advertising on Pinterest can help reach a wider audience.

2024 is set to be a year of exciting and unique trends across fashion, beauty, home improvement, and lifestyle. Which trend is your favorite?