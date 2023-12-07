Slow and Steady: The Latest Travel Trends for 2024

In the fast-paced world we live in, sometimes it’s necessary to take a step back and embrace the slow life. That’s exactly the trend that is predicted to dominate the travel industry in 2024, according to Pinterest’s latest trend report.

Forget about jam-packed itineraries and rushing from one tourist attraction to another. The new trend is all about rest stops and taking the time to truly unwind and relax. Gen Z and Millennials are expected to lead the charge, seeking out laidback locales that offer a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether it’s a cozy cabin in the woods or a tranquil beachside retreat, these travelers want to escape the chaos and catch up on some much-needed sleep.

And it’s not just about physical rest; there’s also a growing interest in digital detox and ASMR sleep. People are realizing the importance of disconnecting from technology and finding calmness in the most gentle and soothing sounds. Pinterest’s predictive trend data suggests that searches related to digital detox challenges and ASMR sleep are set to skyrocket in 2024.

But it’s not just the younger generation that is embracing a new way of traveling. Boomers and Gen X are jumping on the trend as well, albeit with their own unique twist. Instead of seeking relaxation, they are embracing the idea of off-roading and adventure. But here’s the catch—not everyone actually plans on hitting the rugged trails or going off-road. For some, it’s the aesthetics and lifestyle that they are after. Searches for overland gear, off-road camping, and adventure cars are on the rise, signaling a desire to embody the spirit of adventure, even if it’s just for show.

As we look forward to 2024, it’s clear that the travel industry is moving towards a more relaxed and intentional way of exploring the world. Whether you choose to slow down and unwind or embrace the adventurous spirit, there’s a trend for everyone. So start planning your next trip now and jump on board with the latest travel trends.