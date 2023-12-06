2024 Trends to Watch: Aquamarine Makeup, 70s-inspired Weddings, Bow Accessories, and More!

The new year is just around the corner, and with it comes a whole new set of trends to look out for. Pinterest has released its Pinterest Predicts 2024 report, highlighting the top emerging trends that are set to make waves in the upcoming year. From makeup to fashion to home decor, here are the trends you need to know about:

Aquamarine Makeup: According to Pinterest, aquamarine makeup is making a comeback. Searches for “blue eyeshadow aesthetic” have increased 65%, and “aqua makeup look” has soared over 100%. To stay ahead of the trend, try the Glossier Skywash Sheer Matte Lid Tint for a fresh and bold look.

70s-inspired Weddings: Elaborate weddings may be taking a backseat post-COVID, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be stylish. Pinterest predicts that 70s-inspired weddings will be making a major comeback in 2024. Searches for “groovy wedding” have increased over 170%, and “retro wedding theme” has seen an 80% rise. Consider the BHLDN Belize Embroidered A-Line Long-Sleeve V-Neck Gown for a vintage-inspired bridal look.

Bow Accessories: Gen Z and millennials will be thrilled to hear that bows are all the rage. Searches for “bow necklace” have surged over 180%, and “bow outfit” and “bow aesthetic” have seen increases of 190% and 55% respectively. Get ahead of the trend with the Kendra Scott Blair Gold Bow Short White Crystal Pendant Necklace.

Tropical Parties: Bring a taste of the tropics into the new year with tropical-themed parties. Searches for “pineapple mocktails” have reached over 70% of browsing history, and “tropical chic decor” has climbed to over 110%. Try the wildwonder Pineapple Paradise Sparkling Probiotic Juice Drink for a refreshing and health-conscious beverage option.

Eclectic Grandpa Style: Pinterest predicts the return of “eclectic grandpa” style in 2024. With more than a 135% increase in searches for “eclectic clothing style” and over 60% for “grandpa style,” think retro streetwear and chic cardigans. Check out the Urban Outfitters Urban Renewal Vintage Cropped Patterned Sweater for a sustainable and stylish option.

Quirky Kitchen Decor: Quirk up your kitchen in 2024 with eclectic and retro-inspired decor. Searches for “eclectic kitchen decor” have risen over 50%, and “retro pink kitchens” have garnered over 40% interest. Discover the adorable toaster used in the “Barbie” movie, available on Saks Fifth Avenue.

Coffee Stations: Coffee lovers rejoice! At-home coffee stations will be all the rage in 2024. Searches for “coffee station decor” have risen over 145%, and “coffee bar styling” has increased an impressive over 1,125%. Create your own stylish coffee bar with the help of the best coffee makers and gifts for coffee lovers, available on Amazon.

Badminton: Move aside pickleball, badminton is set to take the spotlight in 2024. Searches for “badminton racket” have increased over 80%, and “playing badminton aesthetic” has seen a rise of over 45%. Get ready for your badminton matches with the highly-rated ONEX Nanoray Hi-Flex Pre-Strung Badminton Racquet, available on Amazon.

Keep an eye out for these trends in 2024 and stay ahead of the curve with these fashionable and stylish options. Happy trend-spotting!