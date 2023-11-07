Captivating Buyers on Pinterest During Black Friday 2023

With the highly anticipated shopping events of the year just around the corner, such as Black Friday 2023, advertisers and retailers on Pinterest have a remarkable opportunity to connect with a ready-to-buy audience and inspire them with products and ideas throughout the entire process.

According to a recent press release Pinterest, the platform is the only one that offers advertisers a complete funnel solution in one place, covering awareness, consideration, and conversion stages. Pinterest stands out as a natural choice for shoppers, with more than half of its users leveraging the platform to make purchases. Not only are they finding ideas, but they are also engaging with purchaseable content at an accelerated rate, as evidenced a 50% increase in user engagement during the second quarter of 2023.

Pinterest emphasizes that a significant portion of this content corresponds to ads that assist consumers in making their next purchase. To further support retailers during this shopping season, Pinterest continues to innovate introducing new tools and advertising solutions.

To ensure a seamless shopping journey, Pinterest offers premium video solutions to enhance reach and conversion solutions that simplify and enhance the transition to the shopping site.

To take advantage of Pinterest’s shopping audience across various stages of the buying process, the platform suggests the following strategies, tools, and tips for brands engaged in Social Commerce:

Diversify Campaigns with a Complete Funnel Strategy for Better Results

Pinterest recommends advertisers diversify their campaigns with a complete funnel strategy. According to internal data from Pinterest, conversion rates are twice as high when ads are seen across both the top and bottom of the funnel compared to a single objective. Pinterest’s unique position allows it to support the entire purchasing process, from discovery to decision, all in one place.

Explore New Formats to Achieve Advertising Goals

Pinterest introduces Premiere Spotlight, a high-impact video ad placement designed to maximize reach, both in search results and the home feed. Additionally, Showcase Ads and Quiz Ads are new interactive advertising solutions that encourage users to delve deeper into a brand’s offerings and create interactive experiences on the platform.

Enable Purchases through E-commerce Integrations

Pinterest highlights the effectiveness of uploading product catalogs to the platform for retailers to generate growth. In the past year, payments attributed to merchants who upload catalogs have increased nearly 30%. To further facilitate e-commerce integration, Pinterest has recently welcomed Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce native apps to its ecosystem.

Harness User Searches

To make the most of Black Friday 2023, Pinterest advises configuring the campaign based on what the brand’s audience is actively searching for. With Pinterest Trends, advertisers gain a competitive edge with pioneering features, including user trends from the past 90 days, demographic-based trends that can be filtered age, topic, time, and location, as well as seasonal trends.

Align Content and Marketing Calendars with Users

Lastly, aligning content and marketing calendars with users’ peak purchase engagement moments is crucial. Every 3 seconds, a celebration is planned on Pinterest, with over 14.6 million celebration-related boards created in the past year alone. As people prepare for these moments, brands have a unique opportunity to reach consumers with intent at the right moment in their purchasing journey.

In conclusion, Pinterest provides advertisers and retailers with a powerful platform to connect with buyers during Black Friday 2023 and beyond. By implementing diverse campaign strategies, exploring new ad formats, leveraging e-commerce integrations, harnessing user searches, and aligning content with user engagement, brands can maximize their success on Pinterest and effectively drive conversions.

