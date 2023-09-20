Shares of Pinterest Jump After Positive Analyst Ratings and Upbeat Outlook

Shares of social commerce platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) experienced a boost of 5.53% following positive ratings from Wall Street analysts and an optimistic outlook for the company’s future. Analysts at DA Davidson and Citigroup upgraded Pinterest’s stock rating from Neutral to Buy, with increased price targets, citing improved platform engagement and a stronger monetization approach.

During the Investor Day event held on September 19, 2023, Pinterest raised its outlook for Q3’2023 revenue growth. The company expects revenue growth to fall at the high end of its forecast range, surpassing its previous guidance for high single-digit growth year-over-year. Additionally, Pinterest is confident in its ability to achieve a 4% expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2023.

Looking ahead, Pinterest anticipates revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens over the next 3 to 5 years, with adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 30%. The company plans to focus on improving platform engagement, enhancing monetization strategies, and expanding internationally to achieve these goals. Furthermore, Pinterest announced a $1 billion share buyback authorization, emphasizing its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Despite the initial surge in share prices, Pinterest’s stock settled at $27.30, reflecting a 4.14% increase from the previous day’s close. The market perceives this news as meaningful but does not necessarily alter the overall perception of the business. Over the past year, Pinterest’s shares have exhibited volatility, with 21 moves greater than 5%.

Earlier this year, Pinterest experienced a significant drop in stock price when it reported first-quarter earnings that slightly surpassed analysts’ expectations. However, domestic monthly active users (MAUs) fell short of projections, dampening growth. In the second quarter, Pinterest expects revenue to grow at a similar rate to the previous quarters, which missed expectations for higher growth.

Despite recent fluctuations, Pinterest’s stock has risen 19.4% since the beginning of the year. However, it is still trading nearly 10% below its 52-week high of $30.31 in July 2023.

Investors who purchased $1,000 worth of Pinterest shares at the IPO in April 2019 would now have an investment worth $1,120.

Source: StockStory (URL: **source URL**)

Definitions:

– Social commerce platform: Refers to platforms that integrate social media and e-commerce, allowing users to discover and purchase products directly within the social media platform.

– Monetization: The process of converting assets or activities into revenue or profit.

– Outlook: An assessment or prediction of future prospects or trends.

– Adjusted EBITDA margin: A financial metric that measures a company’s profitability subtracting certain expenses (like depreciation and amortization) from its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and expressing it as a percentage of revenue.

Sources:

StockStory