Pinterest Stock Rises 1.61% in Latest Trading Session

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) saw a 1.61% increase in its stock price, closing at $26.49. This growth outpaced the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.59%, showing positive momentum for the company. The Dow also gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Over the past month, Pinterest shares have experienced a 4.47% decline, while the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.71% and the S&P 500 lost 2.84% in the same time period. However, analysts are optimistic about the company’s future.

Pinterest is set to report its next earnings on a date yet to be announced. Analysts project earnings of $0.21 per share, a year-over-year growth of 90.91%. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenue is $741 million, an 8.25% increase from the year-ago period.

For the full year, Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These figures represent changes of +54.84% and +8.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is worth noting any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest as they reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Positive estimate revisions indicate optimism about the company’s future prospects.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), takes these estimate changes into account. Stocks with a #1 ranking have generated an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Currently, Pinterest holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pinterest is trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.1, which is a discount compared to the industry average of 36.56. The stock also has a PEG ratio of 0.85, taking into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate.

The Internet – Software industry, in which Pinterest belongs, has an average PEG ratio of 1.52. This highlights Pinterest’s relative undervaluation compared to its industry peers.

The Computer and Technology sector, to which the Internet – Software industry belongs, currently ranks in the top 30% of all industries based on the Zacks Industry Rank. Industries with higher ranks have been shown to outperform those with lower ranks.

Definitions:

– P/E ratio: Price-to-earnings ratio is a valuation ratio of a company’s current share price relative to its per-share earnings.

– PEG ratio: Price/earnings to growth ratio is a valuation metric for determining the relative trade-off between the price of a stock, the earnings generated per share, and the company’s expected growth.

– Zacks Rank: A stock-rating system that uses earnings estimate revisions and other factors to recommend stocks. A #1 rank is a Strong Buy, while a #3 rank is a Hold.

– Forward P/E ratio: The estimated P/E ratio of a company’s stock for the next 12 months.

– Zacks Industry Rank: A ranking system that gauges the strength of industry groups measuring the average Zacks Rank of individual stocks within those groups.

