Pinterest (PINS) Stock Shows Positive Performance Ahead of Earnings Disclosure

Pinterest (PINS) closed at $28.60 in its latest trading session, reflecting a 1.27% increase from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which had a daily gain of 0.52%. Additionally, the Dow saw a 0.4% increase, while the Nasdaq, known for its tech-heavy composition, gained 0.58%.

Over the past month, shares of Pinterest, a digital pinboard and shopping tool company, have witnessed a gain of 1.18%. This positive performance surpasses the Computer and Technology sector, which experienced a loss of 1.93%, as well as the S&P 500’s loss of 2.61%.

Investors are eagerly anticipating the upcoming earnings disclosure from Pinterest. Analysts project that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, representing an impressive year-over-year growth of 90.91%. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenue stands at $741.21 million, an increase of 8.28% from the previous year.

Looking at the full year, analysts expect Pinterest to generate earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These estimates reflect changes of +54.84% and +8.26%, respectively, compared to the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to recent changes in analyst estimates for Pinterest, as these revisions often reflect evolving business trends. Positive estimate revisions can be considered a sign of optimism for the company’s future outlook.

Studies have shown that these estimate revisions have a direct correlation with future stock price performance. Taking advantage of this phenomenon, the Zacks Rank was developed to provide investors with a clear rating model based on these estimate changes.

With a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), Pinterest currently holds an admirable track record of superior performance. Stocks with a #1 Zacks Rank have provided an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate for Pinterest has also increased 50% within the past month.

Moreover, Pinterest appears to be trading at a discount compared to its industry peers. The company boasts a Forward P/E ratio of 29.3, while the industry average is 37.76.

Taking the company’s expected earnings growth rate into account, one should consider the PEG ratio, which for Pinterest is currently 0.92. This ratio, similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, provides an additional perspective on valuation.

In terms of industry performance, the Internet – Software industry, to which Pinterest belongs, holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of over 250 industries. Our research shows that industries with a top Zacks Industry Rank outperform the bottom half a factor of 2 to 1.

For investors interested in Pinterest and its stock-moving metrics, utilizing Zacks.com is highly recommended. Stay updated with the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research to make informed investment decisions.

