New Option Activity for Pinterest Raises Concerns Among Investors

Summary:

Recent options activity for Pinterest has caught the attention of investors, signaling a bearish sentiment towards the stock. With large investors making significant moves, it suggests that something significant may be on the horizon for Pinterest. While the identity of these investors remains unknown, their actions cannot be ignored.

Analysis:

Benzinga’s options scanner has identified 13 extraordinary options activities for Pinterest, which is highly unusual. Out of these activities, 10 are puts, totaling $414,562, and 3 are calls, amounting to $109,510. The majority of heavyweight investors (84%) lean bearish while a small percentage (15%) remain bullish.

Projected Price Targets:

Based on the volume and open interest in these contracts, it appears that these prominent players have been eyeing a price range of $29.0 to $45.0 for Pinterest over the past quarter. This information provides valuable insights into the liquidity and interest levels for Pinterest’s options.

Market Standing of Pinterest:

Currently, Pinterest’s trading volume stands at 3,641,601 with the stock price up 0.75% at $37.4. However, RSI indicators suggest that the stock may be overbought. Furthermore, an earnings announcement is expected in 46 days.

Analyst Ratings:

Several analysts have recently released their ratings on Pinterest, with an average target price of $43.75. Jefferies has upgraded its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $41. Piper Sandler maintains its Overweight rating with a target price of $40. RBC Capital has upgraded its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $46. New Street Research revised its rating downward to Buy and adjusted the price target to $48.

Conclusion:

Options trading can be a riskier asset compared to trading the stock directly, but it also comes with higher profit potential. As serious options traders manage their risks through careful analysis and observation, the recent options activity for Pinterest raises concerns among investors. Staying updated on the latest options trades through platforms like Benzinga Pro can provide real-time alerts for those interested in Pinterest’s dynamics.