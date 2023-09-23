Pinterest Unveils Futuristic Plans to Enhance User Experience

Pinterest, the popular image-sharing platform, has recently unveiled its futuristic plans to further enhance user experience and drive engagement on its platform. With its focus on search, social media, and commerce, Pinterest aims to create a visually discoverable platform that encourages creativity and inspiration.

The platform has introduced new features and tools powered artificial intelligence (AI) to provide personalized recommendations to its users. By using AI-driven optimization, Pinterest aims to deliver more interactive and relevant advertisements to its users. The platform’s model size has increased significantly, resulting in a 100x improvement in advertising quality since 2022. Additionally, video content on Pinterest has seen a remarkable increase, with 170% more video uploads each year.

One of the major changes is the shift towards a cookie-less future, allowing brands to rely less on third-party data. This move has enabled Pinterest to focus more on retail advertising, generating higher revenue for the platform. Furthermore, mobile deep linking has been introduced, allowing brands to redirect users to their websites and resulting in a significant increase in conversion rates.

Pinterest boasts a global user base of 45 million monthly active users, with 79% of them being international users. The platform appeals to a wide range of demographics, with 67% representing the Gen Z audience. Interestingly, Gen Z users contribute significantly to the platform’s growth, with 2.4 times more saves than any other generation.

By merging search, social media, and commerce, Pinterest aims to create a platform that not only inspires creativity but also facilitates discovering and sharing ideas. With its continued focus on user engagement and innovation, Pinterest is set to remain a leading platform for creative expression and inspiration.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]