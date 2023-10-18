If you have received a notification stating that suspicious activity violating the Terms of Use has been detected on your TipRanks account, it is important not to panic. This is an automated message indicating that certain activities on your account have raised concerns and require further investigation.

Suspicious activity can range from excessive page views of a specific page type within a 24-hour period to the use of bots, crawlers, or scraping tools. It is crucial to understand that TipRanks closely monitors user activity to ensure the integrity and security of the platform.

In most cases, your account will be automatically reactivated within 24 hours once the system has verified that there was no malicious intent behind the flagged activities. However, if your account remains disabled after this period, it is recommended to contact TipRanks support to have your account manually reactivated.

It is worth noting that TipRanks takes user privacy and security seriously. By promptly addressing suspicious activity, they aim to protect users’ personal information and maintain a safe environment for all users.

If you have further questions or concerns regarding the suspicious activity detected on your TipRanks account, it is best to reach out to their support team for assistance. They will guide you through the necessary steps to ensure your account is secure and accessible once again.

Remember, while receiving a notification about suspicious activity can be disconcerting, it is a precautionary measure taken TipRanks to safeguard their platform and your account. By staying informed and cooperative, you can resolve any issues and continue using TipRanks for your investment needs.

Definitions:

– Suspicious activity: Activity on an account that raises concerns or violates the Terms of Use.

– Bots: Programs designed to automatically complete tasks on the internet.

– Crawlers: Automated software programs used to browse websites and gather information.

– Scraping tools: Tools used to extract data from websites.

Sources:

TipRanks (no URL provided)