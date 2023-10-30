New Measures to Detect Suspicious Activity on TipRanks Accounts

TipRanks, the popular platform for financial analysis, has recently implemented enhanced security measures to detect and prevent suspicious activity on user accounts. In an ongoing effort to ensure a safe and reliable environment for all users, TipRanks has established stricter guidelines for account activity.

As part of these measures, any activity that violates the platform’s Terms of Use will be closely monitored. Examples of suspicious activity may include exceeding 80 page views of a specific page type within a 24-hour period or the unauthorized use of bots, crawlers, or other scraping tools.

To safeguard the integrity of the platform, TipRanks has developed advanced algorithms that employ artificial intelligence and machine learning. These algorithms analyze user behavior patterns and compare them against expected norms, swiftly identifying any potential breaches or anomalies.

In the event that suspicious activity is detected on your account, it may be temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure. However, in most cases, the account will be automatically reactivated within 24 hours once the system confirms the activity was not in violation of the Terms of Use.

If your account remains disabled after this period, we encourage you to reach out to our support team for further assistance. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and assure you that our dedicated team is working diligently to resolve such cases promptly.

FAQ:

Q: How do I know if my account is disabled due to suspicious activity?

A: If your account is disabled, you will receive a notification from TipRanks via email or within the app.

Q: Can I regain access to my account if it has been disabled?

A: Yes, in most cases, your account will be automatically reactivated within 24 hours. If not, please contact TipRanks support for further assistance.

Q: What should I do if I believe my account has been disabled mistake?

A: If you believe there has been an error, please contact TipRanks support, and they will investigate the situation promptly.

Q: How frequently will TipRanks monitor my account for suspicious activity?

A: TipRanks continuously monitors account activity to ensure a safe and secure platform for all users; however, the specific frequency and methods employed are proprietary information to prevent potential misuse.