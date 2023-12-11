Pinterest Receives Upgrade After Strong Performance and Impulse Shopping Trend

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) experienced a surge in trading following an upgrade from top-rated RBC analyst Brad Erickson. With a new Buy rating and a raised price target of $46, Erickson predicts a potential upside of 29.87% at current levels.

Erickson’s endorsement of Pinterest is based on the sustained popularity of impulse purchases and the platform’s position in the $241 billion impulse shopping ad spend opportunity. He highlights the trend of platforms, such as Google and Amazon, implementing strategies previously exclusive to “impulse-heavy platforms” like Pinterest. This shift in consumer behavior has created a favorable environment for the social media giant.

Erickson explains, “AMZN being a favorite mega-cap in ’24 aside, we believe PINS is both a way to play AMZN having more demand than supply for ads while also something of a hedge given the Temu/Shein fears which we think are contributing to PINS’ growth.” In other words, Pinterest serves as an alternative investment for those seeking exposure to Amazon’s strong demand for advertisements, while also providing a hedge against fears surrounding competing platforms.

Analysts generally share an optimistic yet cautious outlook on PINS stock, reflected in a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buy recommendations and eight Holds. The stock has already surged over 50% year-to-date, causing the average price target to settle at $36.36, indicating a modest upside potential of 2.2% at current levels.

Investors considering Pinterest may find comfort in the platform’s consistent growth and its alignment with the impulse shopping trend. As Pinterest capitalizes on consumers’ changing purchasing habits, it continues to attract attention from analysts and investors alike.