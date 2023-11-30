Pinterest Names Johan Gipch as Director of Content Strategies for EMEA

Pinterest has appointed Johan Gipch as the new Director of Content Strategies for EMEA, effective immediately. Based in Paris, Gipch will report to Pinterest’s Chief Creative Officer, Malik Ducard, and will be responsible for creating and managing a team to scale actionable content on Pinterest through collaborations, product enhancements, and community activations.

With partnerships with content providers such as publishers, merchants, brands, and creators, Pinterest is expanding its content ecosystem to deliver highly personalized recommendations that its users desire.

Gipch previously held the position of Director of Content for Southern Europe at Pinterest, where he set the long-term vision for how Pinterest scaled content partnerships in the region. Under his leadership, Pinterest forged initial partnerships with the Louvre, MasterChef, Condé Nast, and Lollapalooza France, among others. Prior to Pinterest, Gipch held various leadership roles in business development at Webedia, Tumblr, and Ekstend. He spent six years at Yahoo!, where he led content marketing programs and creative strategy. Gipch holds a master’s degree in sales and marketing from ESDES Business School.

“I’m excited about how Johan will advance our EMEA strategy for our next phase of growth. He has a proven track record of building effective teams and achieving high-impact results, and he possesses extensive knowledge of Pinterest and our content provider ecosystem,” said Malik Ducard.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our sources of content on Pinterest to more publishers, merchants, brands, and creators. Our content is increasingly taking people from inspiration to action, making it easier to shop on Pinterest. I look forward to working with more content providers in Europe to increase their reach and offer actionable ideas to Pinterest users,” expressed Johan Gipch.

