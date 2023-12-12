Pinterest Appoints Laura Gaffney as Director of Business Marketing for EMEA and APAC

Pinterest has recently announced the appointment of Laura Gaffney as the new director of business marketing for the EMEA and APAC regions. In her new role, Gaffney will be responsible for leading Pinterest’s business marketing initiatives in these regions with the aim of increasing the platform’s visibility and comprehension to support revenue generation.

With over 18 years of experience as a marketing leader, Gaffney is well-equipped to drive business growth in these areas. She has previously worked at Google and Meta, where she successfully developed and oversaw regional teams. Gaffney’s expertise lies in simplifying complex matters and bringing structure and strategy to any business opportunity.

As Pinterest continues to focus on the EMEA and APAC markets for its next phase of growth, Gaffney’s appointment is a strategic move to ensure the platform’s success in these regions. She will set the regional business marketing strategy, lead high-performing marketing teams, and oversee all aspects of regional messaging and execution.

Based in Dublin, Gaffney will report to Stacy Malone, VP of global business marketing at Pinterest. Malone expressed her excitement about Gaffney joining the team as they enter a new growth phase.

Gaffney herself is looking forward to raising Pinterest’s visibility and showcasing the value of the platform to advertisers across regions. She feels personally connected to Pinterest’s mission and is eager to shape bold business marketing opportunities that resonate with audiences.

Pinterest’s recent launch of its trends predictor shop in Australia further highlights the platform’s efforts to engage more brands and advertisers. With 8 million local monthly users in Australia, Pinterest aims to position itself as a full-funnel solution for performance-based advertising goals.

Overall, Gaffney’s appointment is a significant step for Pinterest as it strives to strengthen its presence and generate revenue in the EMEA and APAC regions. With her extensive marketing experience and strategic mindset, Gaffney is well-positioned to lead the platform’s business marketing efforts and drive its growth in these key markets.