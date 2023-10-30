Pinterest Beats Expectations with 11% Increase in Q3 Sales

Pinterest has released its third-quarter earnings report, surpassing analyst estimates with an 11% increase in sales. This positive performance has resulted in a more than 6% surge in the company’s stock during extended trading. The revenue for the quarter reached $763.2 million, exceeding the expected $743.5 million, while adjusted earnings per share were 28 cents against the projected 20 cents.

One notable highlight from the report is the growth in Pinterest’s global monthly active users, which rose 8% compared to the same period last year. The platform now boasts an impressive 482 million monthly active users, exceeding analysts’ predictions of 473 million. The average revenue per user also outperformed expectations at $1.61, ahead of the projected $1.59.

Pinterest’s CEO, Bill Ready, emphasized the platform’s unique differentiators as a visual search, discovery, and shopping platform. These aspects have contributed to a strong product-market fit and deeper user engagement. Improved measurement techniques and innovation across various stages of the customer journey have yielded better results for advertisers.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Pinterest anticipates revenue growth between 11% and 13%. This forecast surpasses analyst estimates, which averaged at 11.3%. The company remains optimistic about its continued success.

While Pinterest’s results demonstrate resilience, other tech giants have acknowledged challenges stemming from the Israel-Hamas war. Meta (formerly Facebook) observed dampened advertising activity at the start of the fourth quarter due to the conflict, leading to a revised revenue guidance range. Likewise, Snap encountered pauses in spending from numerous brand-focused campaigns as a direct effect of the war.

Pinterest reported a net income of $6.73 million for the third quarter, along with a slight increase in expenses compared to the previous year. Nonetheless, the company projects a decline in non-GAAP operating expenses between 9% and 13% YoY for Q4 2023.

As Pinterest continues to demonstrate its strength as a visual discovery and shopping platform, investors and analysts eagerly await further insights during the upcoming conference call with company executives.

