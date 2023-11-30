Johan Gipch Appointed Head of Content Partnerships for EMEA at Pinterest

Pinterest has announced the appointment of Johan Gipch as the new Head of Content Partnerships for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). In his new role, Gipch will be tasked with building and leading a team to enhance the Pinterest experience through partnerships, product development, and community activations.

Gipch, based in Paris, will report to Malik Ducard, Chief Content Officer at Pinterest. With his extensive experience in content strategy and development, Gipch aims to make content on Pinterest more accessible and actionable.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to provide our creative content to publishers, retailers, brands, and creators on Pinterest while involving them in the creation of fresh content,” said Gipch. He emphasized that Pinterest’s content is increasingly inspiring users to take action, making it a more viable platform for commerce. He looks forward to collaborating with more content providers in Europe to expand their reach and offer Pinterest users even more actionable ideas.

Prior to his current position, Gipch served as the Head of Content for Southern Europe at Pinterest, where he played a key role in scaling content partnerships in the region. Under his leadership, Pinterest formed initial content partnerships with renowned organizations such as the Louvre, MasterChef, Conde Nast, and Lollapalooza France.

Gipch brings a wealth of experience to Pinterest, having held leadership positions in business development at Webedia, Tumblr, and Ekstend. During his tenure at Yahoo, he spearheaded content marketing programs and led the Creative Strategy department. Gipch holds a master’s degree in sales and marketing from ESDES Business School.

Source: [Pinterest Press Release](https://www.pinterest.com/press/)

