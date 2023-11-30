Pinterest Appoints Johan Gipch as Content Partnership Head for EMEA

In an exciting move for Pinterest, Johan Gipch has been appointed as the new Head of Content Partnerships for the EMEA region. Working alongside Malik Ducard, Chief Content Officer of Pinterest, Johan will be based in the company’s Paris office. His main responsibility will be to lead the team in expanding the range of content available on Pinterest through strategic partnerships, product development, and community initiatives.

Johan brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as the Head of Content for Southern Europe at Pinterest. During this time, he played a key role in defining the long-term vision for content partnerships in the region. Under Johan’s guidance, Pinterest forged groundbreaking partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the Louvre, MasterChef, Condé Nast, and Lollapalooza France.

With his extensive background in content strategy and partnership development, Johan is poised to make an immediate impact in his new role. His expertise will be instrumental in further enhancing the Pinterest platform and providing users with a diverse and engaging experience.

A: EMEA stands for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. It is a geographic region that encompasses multiple countries in these areas. In the context of Pinterest, Johan Gipch’s role focuses on expanding content partnerships in this region.