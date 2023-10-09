Maximizing Digital Marketing Opportunities for Christmas 2023

The Christmas season can be make or break for a brand’s success. However, with the rising cost of living and inflation, marketers are facing even bigger challenges this year. The key is to be creative and strategic in engaging customers and driving sales.

One digital platform that offers great potential for reaching conversion-ready customers is Pinterest. With over 7.4 million unique visitors each month in Australia alone, Pinterest has become a valuable tool for planning and purchasing Christmas gifts. Adverts on Pinterest are not seen as interruptions, but rather a valued part of the user experience.

Searches related to Christmas on Pinterest are on the rise, with terms like “holiday party outfit,” “Christmas mimosas,” and “romantic gifts” showing significant increases year-on-year. This means that regardless of the product or service you offer, there are millions of potential buyers ready to engage with your brand.

To stand out amidst the Christmas clutter, Pinterest offers a variety of ad formats that yield great results. According to conversion lift meta analysis, campaigns that use two or more ad formats are five times more likely to see incremental sales. Additionally, campaigns that use three ad formats drive three times higher brand awareness.

Pinterest’s new ad formats, including Premier Spotlight, Showcase Ads, Quiz Ads, and Holiday Gift Badges, offer unique opportunities to capture the attention of your audience. The Premier Spotlight format allows brands to occupy the top spot on the Pinterest app’s home feed and search page for an entire day. Showcase Ads allow marketers to tell their brand story while promoting multiple products. Quiz Ads engage users with trivia-style quizzes, while Holiday Gift Badges turn seasonal product hype into inspiring gift ideas.

By utilizing these tools and being strategic with your digital marketing efforts, you can make this Christmas a memorable one for your brand and customers. It’s all about reaching the right customer, at the right time, with the right product.

