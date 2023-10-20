Pinterest Boosts Brand Marketing Efforts to Showcase Everyday Use

Pinterest is aiming to position itself as a social media platform that is used daily, not just for special occasions, and is working to attract big brand advertisers to its platform. The company, which claims to have around 463 million monthly active users globally, has been investing in brand marketing to boost user growth. This shift in strategy began in 2018 with the appointment of Andréa Mallard as the global chief marketing and communications officer.

Pinterest recently ran a campaign in Europe called “It’s Possible,” which showcased the platform’s features and highlighted its everyday use. Louise Richardson, director of marketing in Europe, explained that the campaign allowed Pinterest to talk about smaller moments and how users can find inspiration and representation in content that matches their preferences.

In addition to traditional performance-based marketing, Pinterest is diversifying its media mix and exploring new channels, including experiential marketing. The company recently opened a pop-up called “Possibility Place” in London, offering users free tattoos, nail art, and workshops. Richardson stated that experiential marketing aligns well with Pinterest’s mission to bring the platform to life for its users.

To further expand its reach, Pinterest plans to increase investment in organic social and enhance its social team in the UK and US. While Pinterest already has a presence on all major social media platforms, it wants to grow its organic presence and be at the forefront of trends.

In addition to attracting users, Pinterest is also focused on appealing to advertisers. The company has been highlighting its brand safety and positive impact on the internet to advertisers at events like Cannes Lions and its annual advertising summit.

Overall, Pinterest’s efforts to showcase everyday use and attract big brands demonstrate its commitment to becoming a go-to social media platform for users and advertisers alike.

Definitions:

– Performance Marketing: A form of marketing that focuses on driving measurable results, such as customer acquisition and sales.

– Experiential Marketing: A marketing strategy that creates immersive experiences for consumers, allowing them to engage with a brand or product firsthand.

– Brand Safety: Ensuring that a brand’s advertising appears in a context that aligns with its values and avoids controversial or harmful content.

– Organic Social: The act of growing and engaging an audience on social media platforms without paid advertising.

