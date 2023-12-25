Gen Z-ers are Embracing Visual Search Options, Including Pinterest

Pinterest’s global head of consumer marketing, Sara Pollack, has identified a growing trend among Gen Z-ers. They are creating aspirational boards on platforms like Pinterest, showcasing their desired homes, dream travel destinations, and even their ideal partners. This behavior reflects a shift away from traditional search engines, with young people increasingly opting for more visual alternatives.

According to Jeremy Goldman, senior director of marketing, retail, and tech briefings at Insider Intelligence, this change signifies a fragmentation of search practices. When Gen Z-ers search for outfit ideas, recipes, or vacation inspiration, they are turning to platforms like Pinterest to explore content that aligns with their interests rather than relying on who they follow.

While Pinterest’s success is evident, it still faces stiff competition from social media giants like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. However, recent research has shown that Pinterest resonates particularly well with younger audiences. In a survey conducted global market research firm Forrester, 33 percent of adults under 25 rated Pinterest as “cool,” outperforming other social media sites like Instagram and Snapchat.

Pinterest’s popularity among Gen Z-ers has caught the attention of luxury brands. Through its collage-making app, Shuffles, Pinterest has empowered users to create animated mood boards using their own photos or images from Pinterest’s library. This creative platform not only inspires users but also guides them toward potential purchases. In fact, 84 percent of Gen Z-ers reportedly turn to Pinterest when looking for products to buy.

The company’s focus has shifted toward making every pinned item a potential purchase opportunity. With direct shopping links, visual discovery features, and integrated advertisements, Pinterest aims to satisfy the needs of both advertisers and retailers. This alignment makes it an attractive platform for luxury brands looking to understand and capitalize on popular trends.

While Pinterest’s predictions for 2024 include trends like “grandpa style” clothes, badminton, and “jellyfish haircuts,” the real question is whether the platform can maintain Gen Z’s attention longer than these passing fads. As young consumers continuously evolve, Pinterest must adapt to their changing interests and preferences to remain a relevant and engaging platform.