Pinterest Introduces AI Body Type Filter for Inclusive Product Searches

In a bid to make searches more inclusive, Pinterest has begun testing an AI body type filter. This latest feature allows users to filter search results for products based on different body types. The aim is to enhance search diversity and increase brand engagement, according to Pinterest executives. By enabling users to visualize how clothing fits their individual body shape, this tool has the potential to greatly influence their decision to make a purchase, leading to higher conversion rates.

The AI body type filter is currently being tested in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Pinterest has confirmed its plans to expand this technology to additional international markets in the near future, although specific dates have not yet been provided.

Sabrina Ellis, Chief Product Officer at Pinterest, expressed the company’s commitment to building a more positive internet. As she stated to TechCrunch, “With these developments, we hope to bring a more personalized experience to Pinterest.” However, she also acknowledged that they are still in the early testing phase and will share more insights and information soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

