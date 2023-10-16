Pinterest: A platform for visual content discovery

Pinterest, Inc. is a company that specializes in discovering visual content. On the Pinterest platform, users can explore and personalize various types of visual content known as Pins. Pins are created when users, designers, and businesses either create new content or save existing web content on the platform.

There are different types of pins available on Pinterest, including standard pins, product pins, video pins, and idea pins. Standard pins consist of static images that link to internet content related to products, recipes, style inspiration, home decor, do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, and more.

Product pins, on the other hand, feature items from catalogs that can be purchased, providing metadata about prices and stock availability. Video pins include short videos from businesses that link to content on topics such as cooking, beauty, and DIY projects.

In addition to these features, Pinterest also offers THE YES app, a fashion shopping platform that allows users to shop a personalized feed based on their preferences for brands, styles, and sizes.

Pinterest has become a popular platform for users to discover and save ideas, inspiration, and products. With its visually appealing interface and diverse range of content, Pinterest has attracted a large community of users who utilize the platform for various purposes.

Overall, Pinterest provides a visually stimulating and interactive experience for its users, allowing them to explore, save, and create content in a visually appealing and organized way.

– Source: Definitions created based on the given information.