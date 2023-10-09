Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc.

The State of Alaska Department of Revenue has reported an increase of 85.0% in its holdings of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) during the second quarter. The department now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,000. Other institutional investors have also made modifications to their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position 21.9% during the first quarter, and now owns 13,589 shares valued at $334,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the same period, worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their positions during the first quarter, with Raymond James Trust holding 11,342 shares valued at $279,000 and Dimensional Fund Advisors holding 492,299 shares valued at $12,118,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pinterest 261.5%, now owning 273,925 shares valued at $6,691,000. Institutional investors currently own 72.63% of Pinterest’s stock.

Several analysts have reviewed Pinterest recently. Wolfe Research increased the target price from $33.00 to $35.00 and rated the stock as “outperform”. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage, giving Pinterest a “buy” rating and a target price of $32.10. Wells Fargo & Company, on the other hand, lowered the target price from $36.00 to $35.00 and rated the stock “overweight”. Despite these varying opinions, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $31.60.

Pinterest (PINS) opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a high of $30.86. Pinterest reported earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) $0.06. The company had a revenue of $708.03 million, compared to the estimated $698.28 million. Pinterest has a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In insider activity, Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest’s stock in a transaction totaling $1,230,870.78. Following the sale, Deputy now owns 394,989 shares, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The SEC has disclosed this sale in a legal filing. In the past 90 days, insiders have sold 482,191 shares of Pinterest stock, amounting to $13,335,279.

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine, allowing people to find and share ideas, such as recipes and home inspiration. The company offers a variety of tools for organizing and planning, and provides recommendations and advertising based on user preferences. Pinterest also features shoppable product pins that redirect to retailer websites.

(Source: Article based on information from the State of Alaska Department of Revenue and the Securities & Exchange Commission)